Watch Loyola-Chicago vs. Tennessee online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, date, time

At the time, Loyola-Chicago had pulled off the biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament. My, how things have changed since then.

The No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago Ramblers meet the No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Both teams came out as winners in the first round of the Big Dance but in totally opposite fashion, as the Ramblers survived a last-second thriller and the Vols took their opponent wire-to-wire with ease.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 11 seed Loyola Chicago

The Ramblers came out atop in a first round thriller on Thursday, producing the first upset of March Madness by defeating No. 6 seed Miami in the final second of regulation. Defeating a shorthanded Miami team was tough enough -- can they replicate that success a Tennessee team that looked like a world-beater in Round 1?

About No. 3 seed Tennessee

Tennessee took down No. 14 seed Wright State with ease in the Round of 64, 73-47, continuing its late-season surge it carried into the postseason. The Vols have won seven of their last eight games and look to be emerging as one of the toughest outs in the South Region behind Admiral Schofield.

Viewing Information

Location : Dallas, Texas



: Dallas, Texas Date : Saturday, March 17



: Saturday, March 17 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Stream: March Madness Live

CBS Sports App

