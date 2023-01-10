Who's Playing

VCU @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: VCU 11-5; Loyola Chicago 6-9

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Ramblers and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. VCU will be strutting in after a win while Loyola Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Saturday, Loyola Chicago lost to the George Mason Patriots on the road by a decisive 86-75 margin. One thing holding Loyola Chicago back was the mediocre play of guard Marquise Kennedy, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between VCU and the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Rams wrapped it up with an 89-72 victory at home. VCU can attribute much of their success to guard Adrian Baldwin Jr., who had 19 points and eight assists, and guard David Shriver, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points. Shriver's performance made up for a slower contest against the Duquesne Dukes this past Wednesday.

The Ramblers are now 6-9 while VCU sits at 11-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Loyola Chicago is stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Loyola Chicago, the Rams rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.