WATCH: Loyola-Chicago wins on wild last-second shot again in NCAA Tournament

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers are advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after stunning Tennessee, the No. 3 seed in the South Region, with a late go-ahead bucket by junior guard Clayton Custer.

Custer pulled up from the right elbow and drilled the shot with 3.6 seconds remaining in the second half to put the Ramblers up 63-61.

Tennessee's attempt to respond with a buzzer-beater on the other end of the floor fell flat. The win for Loyola Chicago puts them in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1985.