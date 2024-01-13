Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Boston U. 6-10, Loyola Maryland 3-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Boston U. Terriers and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, Boston U.'s game was all tied up 26-26 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 72-68 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-65 victory over the Black Knights.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 6-10. As for the Greyhounds, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-13.

Going forward, Boston U. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Boston U. won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by Loyola Maryland 68-67. Will Boston U. repeat their success, or does Loyola Maryland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston U. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.