Who's Playing
Holy Cross Crusaders @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Holy Cross 10-10, Loyola Maryland 8-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Holy Cross and Loyola Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The Crusaders are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
On Wednesday, Holy Cross couldn't handle Army and fell 76-71.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kahlil Singleton, who earned 22 points along with two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against American on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Max Green, who scored 19 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.
The experts predicted a close game and a win for Loyola Maryland on Wednesday, but boy were they wrong. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-59 to Lafayette.
Holy Cross' defeat dropped their record down to 10-10. As for Loyola Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Holy Cross has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Loyola Maryland, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes this season. Given Holy Cross' sizable advantage in that area, Loyola Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.
Holy Cross came out on top in a nail-biter against Loyola Maryland when the teams last played on January 2nd, sneaking past 74-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Loyola Maryland and Holy Cross both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 02, 2025 - Holy Cross 74 vs. Loyola Maryland 72
- Feb 03, 2024 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Loyola Maryland 67
- Jan 20, 2024 - Holy Cross 86 vs. Loyola Maryland 78
- Feb 28, 2023 - Loyola Maryland 73 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Feb 22, 2023 - Loyola Maryland 90 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 08, 2023 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Feb 09, 2022 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Loyola Maryland 64
- Jan 04, 2022 - Loyola Maryland 79 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Feb 05, 2020 - Loyola Maryland 74 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - Loyola Maryland 80 vs. Holy Cross 70