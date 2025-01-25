Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-10, Loyola Maryland 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Holy Cross and Loyola Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. The Crusaders are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

On Wednesday, Holy Cross couldn't handle Army and fell 76-71.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kahlil Singleton, who earned 22 points along with two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against American on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Max Green, who scored 19 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for Loyola Maryland on Wednesday, but boy were they wrong. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-59 to Lafayette.

Holy Cross' defeat dropped their record down to 10-10. As for Loyola Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Holy Cross has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Loyola Maryland, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes this season. Given Holy Cross' sizable advantage in that area, Loyola Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Holy Cross came out on top in a nail-biter against Loyola Maryland when the teams last played on January 2nd, sneaking past 74-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Loyola Maryland and Holy Cross both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.