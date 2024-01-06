Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Lehigh 3-9, Loyola Maryland 2-12

Loyola Maryland will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Greyhounds were the victim of a bruising 78-55 loss at the hands of the Raiders. Loyola Maryland has not had much luck with Colgate recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-66 loss to the Eagles.

The Greyhounds' defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-12. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Mountain Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.

Loyola Maryland beat Lehigh 91-82 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Loyola Maryland repeat their success, or does Lehigh have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Lehigh is a slight 2-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Loyola Maryland and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.