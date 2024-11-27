Halftime Report

VMI is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Loyola Maryland 42-30.

If VMI keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, Loyola Maryland will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: VMI 4-3, Loyola Maryland 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Loyola Maryland has been on the road for three straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. They will welcome the VMI Keydets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last Tuesday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Loyola Maryland as they lost 82-61 to Boston College.

The losing side was boosted by Milos Ilic, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Another player making a difference was Jordan Stiemke, who earned 12 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, VMI was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. They were completely outmatched by Davidson on the road and fell 93-66. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Keydets in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost three in a row.

VMI's loss came about despite a quality game from TJ Johnson, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Rickey Bradley Jr., who earned 11 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Loyola Maryland now has a losing record at 2-3. As for VMI, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Loyola Maryland has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Loyola Maryland is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Loyola Maryland is a solid 6.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Greyhounds slightly, as the game opened with the Greyhounds as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

