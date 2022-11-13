Who's Playing

Brown @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Brown 0-2; Loyola-Maryland 0-2

What to Know

The Brown Bears will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Brown came up short against the Colgate Raiders this past Thursday, falling 77-68.

Meanwhile, a win for Loyola-Maryland just wasn't in the stars this past Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 90-65 defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Guard Jaylin Andrews put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-2. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Brown has allowed their opponents to shoot 56% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Loyola-Maryland was completely their equal: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Greyhounds are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.