Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Bucknell 8-14; Loyola-Maryland 7-15
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Greyhounds and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
Loyola-Maryland received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 62-46 to the Lafayette Leopards.
Meanwhile, Bucknell ended up a good deal behind the Navy Midshipmen when they played on Wednesday, losing 63-46.
Loyola-Maryland is now 7-15 while Bucknell sits at 8-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Loyola-Maryland is 29th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
Series History
Bucknell have won ten out of their last 14 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Bucknell 57
- Jan 30, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Loyola-Maryland 80
- Jan 10, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 71 vs. Bucknell 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Bucknell 65
- Jan 25, 2020 - Bucknell 98 vs. Loyola-Maryland 83
- Feb 06, 2019 - Bucknell 84 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Jan 23, 2019 - Bucknell 71 vs. Loyola-Maryland 68
- Mar 01, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Loyola-Maryland 78
- Feb 14, 2018 - Bucknell 94 vs. Loyola-Maryland 53
- Jan 17, 2018 - Bucknell 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 15, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Bucknell 77
- Jan 18, 2017 - Bucknell 76 vs. Loyola-Maryland 63
- Feb 17, 2016 - Bucknell 87 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52
- Jan 20, 2016 - Bucknell 67 vs. Loyola-Maryland 58