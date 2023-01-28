Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Bucknell 8-14; Loyola-Maryland 7-15

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Greyhounds and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Loyola-Maryland received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 62-46 to the Lafayette Leopards.

Meanwhile, Bucknell ended up a good deal behind the Navy Midshipmen when they played on Wednesday, losing 63-46.

Loyola-Maryland is now 7-15 while Bucknell sits at 8-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Loyola-Maryland is 29th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won ten out of their last 14 games against Loyola-Maryland.