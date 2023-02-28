Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Loyola-Maryland

Regular Season Records: Holy Cross 10-21; Loyola-Maryland 12-19

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Reitz Arena in the first round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. The Greyhounds should still be riding high after a victory, while Holy Cross will be looking to get back in the win column.

Holy Cross received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-65 to the Army West Point Black Knights. Despite the defeat, the Crusaders got a solid performance out of forward Gerrale Gates, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the American Eagles this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 83-77 win. Loyola-Maryland's guard Kenneth Jones looked sharp as he had 21 points.

Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Crusaders have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Greyhounds are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.