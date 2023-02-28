Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Loyola-Maryland
Regular Season Records: Holy Cross 10-21; Loyola-Maryland 12-19
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Reitz Arena in the first round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. The Greyhounds should still be riding high after a victory, while Holy Cross will be looking to get back in the win column.
Holy Cross received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-65 to the Army West Point Black Knights. Despite the defeat, the Crusaders got a solid performance out of forward Gerrale Gates, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the American Eagles this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 83-77 win. Loyola-Maryland's guard Kenneth Jones looked sharp as he had 21 points.
Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Crusaders have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Greyhounds have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Greyhounds are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Loyola-Maryland 90 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 08, 2023 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Feb 09, 2022 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Loyola-Maryland 64
- Jan 04, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Feb 05, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 74 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 80 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 03, 2019 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Jan 08, 2018 - Holy Cross 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 22, 2017 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Mar 01, 2016 - Holy Cross 72 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Feb 24, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Holy Cross 63
- Jan 27, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 71 vs. Holy Cross 54