Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Lehigh 10-17; Loyola-Maryland 13-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be on the road. Lehigh and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will face off in a Patriot battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reitz Arena. The Mountain Hawks and Loyola-Maryland are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

Lehigh beat the Bucknell Bison 86-77 on Monday. Lehigh got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marques Wilson (19), center Nic Lynch (19), guard Keith Higgins Jr (17), and forward Jeameril Wilson (11). Higgins Jr had some trouble finding his footing against the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Keith Higgins Jr's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Maryland came up short against Lafayette on Wednesday, falling 77-68.

Lehigh's win lifted them to 10-17 while Loyola-Maryland's defeat dropped them down to 13-13. We'll see if the Greyhounds have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola-Maryland and Lehigh both have seven wins in their last 14 games.