Who's Playing

San Diego @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: San Diego 9-10; Loyola Marymount 12-7

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. San Diego and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The Toreros should still be riding high after a win, while Loyola Marymount will be looking to right the ship.

San Diego sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 92-89 victory over the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jase Townsend (25), guard Eric Williams Jr. (24), guard Deuce Turner (18), and guard Marcellus Earlington (16).

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount ended up a good deal behind the Saint Mary's Gaels when they played on Thursday, losing 76-62. The top scorer for the Lions was guard Cam Shelton (18 points).

The Toreros are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Loyola Marymount's loss took them down to 12-7 while San Diego's victory pulled them up to 9-10. On Thursday San Diego relied heavily on Eric Williams Jr., who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten boards, and nine dimes. It will be up to Loyola Marymount's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego have won eight out of their last 14 games against Loyola Marymount.