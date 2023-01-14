Who's Playing
San Diego @ Loyola Marymount
Current Records: San Diego 9-10; Loyola Marymount 12-7
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. San Diego and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The Toreros should still be riding high after a win, while Loyola Marymount will be looking to right the ship.
San Diego sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 92-89 victory over the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jase Townsend (25), guard Eric Williams Jr. (24), guard Deuce Turner (18), and guard Marcellus Earlington (16).
Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount ended up a good deal behind the Saint Mary's Gaels when they played on Thursday, losing 76-62. The top scorer for the Lions was guard Cam Shelton (18 points).
The Toreros are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Loyola Marymount's loss took them down to 12-7 while San Diego's victory pulled them up to 9-10. On Thursday San Diego relied heavily on Eric Williams Jr., who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten boards, and nine dimes. It will be up to Loyola Marymount's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Lions are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Diego have won eight out of their last 14 games against Loyola Marymount.
- Jan 29, 2022 - San Diego 69 vs. Loyola Marymount 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Diego 70 vs. Loyola Marymount 65
- Jan 19, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 72 vs. San Diego 69
- Mar 05, 2020 - Loyola Marymount 75 vs. San Diego 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - Loyola Marymount 64 vs. San Diego 58
- Feb 07, 2019 - San Diego 65 vs. Loyola Marymount 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - San Diego 71 vs. Loyola Marymount 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - San Diego 89 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - San Diego 75 vs. Loyola Marymount 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 72 vs. San Diego 53
- Jan 19, 2017 - San Diego 69 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Mar 04, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 64 vs. San Diego 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - San Diego 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 69
- Jan 23, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 67 vs. San Diego 63