WATCH: LSU freshman Tremont Waters' dagger sinks Texas A&M at the buzzer

LSU's bench was happy after Tremont Waters' game-winner. USATSI

Trailing Texas A&M by 2 points with 3 seconds remaining on Saturday, LSU coach Will Wade put the ball in the hands of his best player and made him look brilliant.

Ladies and gentleman, I present to you the ice-cold Tremont Waters, one of the most underrated freshman guards in the country.

That's big time and gave LSU a 69-68 win. The buzzer-beater not only gave LSU its first SEC win under Will Wade, but also sunk Texas A&M -- one of the favorites in the preseason to win the league -- to 0-3 in league play.