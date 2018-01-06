WATCH: LSU freshman Tremont Waters' dagger sinks Texas A&M at the buzzer
Waters' buzzer-beater gave the Tigers a big win and sunk the Aggies to 0-3 in SEC play
Trailing Texas A&M by 2 points with 3 seconds remaining on Saturday, LSU coach Will Wade put the ball in the hands of his best player and made him look brilliant.
Ladies and gentleman, I present to you the ice-cold Tremont Waters, one of the most underrated freshman guards in the country.
That's big time and gave LSU a 69-68 win. The buzzer-beater not only gave LSU its first SEC win under Will Wade, but also sunk Texas A&M -- one of the favorites in the preseason to win the league -- to 0-3 in league play.
