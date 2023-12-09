Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Kansas State 7-2, LSU 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.11

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will be playing at home against the Kansas State Wildcats at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Tigers beat the Lions 73-66. The victory was just what LSU needed coming off of a 80-57 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mike Williams III, who scored 15 points. Another player making a difference was Will Baker, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kansas State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. Not to be outdone by the Wildcats, the Wildcats got past the Wildcats on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Tylor Perry with 5 seconds left in the third quarter. That's two games straight that Kansas State has won by exactly a single point.

Among those leading the charge was Arthur Kaluma, who scored 26 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Carter, who scored 16 points.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for the Wildcats, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 7-2 record.

Looking ahead, LSU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.