Lamar Cardinals @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Lamar 5-6, LSU 6-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will be home for the holidays to greet the Lamar Cardinals at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

LSU pushed their score all the way to 85 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 96-85 to the Longhorns. LSU found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Jordan Wright put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 33 points. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Derek Fountain was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Cardinals had to settle for a 82-79 loss against the Golden Eagles on Monday. It was the first time this season that Lamar let down their fans at home.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for the Cardinals, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6.

Going forward, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

LSU is a big 14.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

