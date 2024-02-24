Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Miss. State 18-8, LSU 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

LSU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

We saw a pretty high 163.5-over/under line set for LSU's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They skirted by the Wildcats 75-74 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Tyrell Ward with but a second left in the second quarter. LSU was down 42-27 with 19:12 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ward, who scored 17 points. Trae Hannibal was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Miss. State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They walked away with an 83-71 victory over the Rebels.

Miss. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tolu Smith led the charge by scoring 24 points along with six rebounds. Smith didn't help Miss. State's cause all that much against the Razorbacks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Matthews, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-8.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Miss. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be LSU's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

LSU came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 64-53. Will LSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miss. State is a slight 2-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

LSU and Miss. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.