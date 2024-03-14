Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Miss. State 19-12, LSU 17-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miss. State and LSU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. The Miss. State Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Miss. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to the Gamecocks 93-89. Even though they lost, Miss. State's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.3 points per game (they're now ranked 128th in scoring overall).

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Hubbard, who scored 28 points. He has been hot recently, having posted 23 or more points the last five times he's played. Cameron Matthews was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Tigers 84-80 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trae Hannibal, who scored 24 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hannibal has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Dean, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 19-12. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-14 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miss. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Miss. State's way against LSU in their previous matchup back in February as Miss. State made off with a 87-67 win. Will Miss. State repeat their success, or does LSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LSU and Miss. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.