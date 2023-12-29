Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Northwestern State 2-10, LSU 7-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for LSU. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Northwestern State Demons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After the pair made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Last Thursday, the Tigers got the win against the Cardinals by a conclusive 87-66. With that victory, LSU brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

LSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Carlos Stewart, who scored 16 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stewart has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jalen Cook, who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State finally caught a break after ten consecutive losses. They were the clear victor by a 99-75 margin over the Knights. The victory was just what Northwestern State needed coming off of a 76-51 defeat in their prior game.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Demons, their win bumped their record up to 2-10.

Everything came up roses for LSU against Northwestern State in their previous meeting back in December of 2021 as the squad secured a 89-49 win. With LSU ahead 41-15 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

LSU is a big 23-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

LSU has won both of the games they've played against Northwestern State in the last 4 years.