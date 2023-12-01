Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 2-5, LSU 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will be playing at home against the SE Louisiana Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

After a string of three wins, LSU's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 80-57 defeat to the Orange. LSU found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Reed, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

SE Louisiana can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Knights 101-55 at home.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-3.

Going forward, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SE Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LSU is a big 14-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LSU has won both of the games they've played against SE Louisiana in the last 5 years.