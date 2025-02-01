Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Texas 14-7, LSU 12-8

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Longhorns are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

Texas is headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest loss since January 13, 2024 on Wednesday. They fell just short of Ole Miss by a score of 72-69. The Longhorns were up 32-19 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Tre Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kadin Shedrick, who posted nine points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, LSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took an 87-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Auburn.

LSU's loss came about despite a quality game from Cam Carter, who went 7 for 9 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Carter a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%).

Texas' defeat dropped their record down to 14-7. As for LSU, their loss dropped their record down to 12-8.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Texas hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for LSU, though, as they've been averaging 14.2. Given Texas' sizable advantage in that area, LSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas beat LSU 96-85 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was LSU's Jordan Wright, who went 9 for 14 en route to 33 points plus two steals. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be easier for Texas to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

LSU and Texas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.