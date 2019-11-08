Watch LSU vs. Bowling Green: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch LSU vs. Bowling Green basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 22 LSU (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)
Current Records: LSU 0-0; Bowling Green 1-0
Last Season Records: LSU 26-6; Bowling Green 22-12
What to Know
The LSU Tigers will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU was 26-6 last season and made it as far as the sweet sixteen before being knocked out by the Michigan State Spartans 80-63. Bowling Green was 22-12 last year and is coming off of a 94-73 win against the Tiffin Dragons.
A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: LSU was 19th best (top 5%) in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 80.4 on average. Bowling Green was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 21st in college basketball in points per game, closing the year with 78.5 on average (top 9%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
The Tigers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 156
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
