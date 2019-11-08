Watch LSU vs. Bowling Green: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 22 LSU (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)

Current Records: LSU 0-0; Bowling Green 1-0

Last Season Records: LSU 26-6; Bowling Green 22-12

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU was 26-6 last season and made it as far as the sweet sixteen before being knocked out by the Michigan State Spartans 80-63. Bowling Green was 22-12 last year and is coming off of a 94-73 win against the Tiffin Dragons.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: LSU was 19th best (top 5%) in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 80.4 on average. Bowling Green was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 21st in college basketball in points per game, closing the year with 78.5 on average (top 9%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

The Tigers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 156

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.