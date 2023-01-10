Who's Playing

Florida @ LSU

Current Records: Florida 8-7; LSU 12-3

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tigers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

LSU ended up a good deal behind the Texas A&M Aggies when they played this past Saturday, losing 69-56. Guard Cam Hayes wasn't much of a difference maker for LSU; Hayes finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Florida bagged an 82-75 win over the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday. Florida got double-digit scores from five players: guard Kyle Lofton (18), guard Will Richard (14), guard Myreon Jones (13), forward Colin Castleton (12), and guard Kowacie Reeves (12). Myreon Jones' performance made up for a slower matchup against A&M last week. Jones' points were the most he has had all season.

Florida's victory lifted them to 8-7 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 12-3. We'll see if the Gators can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won seven out of their last 11 games against LSU.