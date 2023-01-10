Who's Playing
Florida @ LSU
Current Records: Florida 8-7; LSU 12-3
What to Know
The LSU Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tigers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
LSU ended up a good deal behind the Texas A&M Aggies when they played this past Saturday, losing 69-56. Guard Cam Hayes wasn't much of a difference maker for LSU; Hayes finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Florida bagged an 82-75 win over the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday. Florida got double-digit scores from five players: guard Kyle Lofton (18), guard Will Richard (14), guard Myreon Jones (13), forward Colin Castleton (12), and guard Kowacie Reeves (12). Myreon Jones' performance made up for a slower matchup against A&M last week. Jones' points were the most he has had all season.
Florida's victory lifted them to 8-7 while LSU's loss dropped them down to 12-3. We'll see if the Gators can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida have won seven out of their last 11 games against LSU.
- Jan 12, 2022 - LSU 64 vs. Florida 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Florida 83 vs. LSU 79
- Feb 26, 2020 - Florida 81 vs. LSU 66
- Jan 21, 2020 - LSU 84 vs. Florida 82
- Mar 15, 2019 - Florida 76 vs. LSU 73
- Mar 06, 2019 - LSU 79 vs. Florida 78
- Feb 20, 2019 - Florida 82 vs. LSU 77
- Feb 07, 2018 - Florida 73 vs. LSU 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Florida 106 vs. LSU 71
- Feb 27, 2016 - LSU 96 vs. Florida 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Florida 68 vs. LSU 62