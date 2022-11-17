Who's Playing

New Orleans @ LSU

Current Records: New Orleans 1-1; LSU 2-0

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will stay at home another game and welcome the New Orleans Privateers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU earned a 90-54 win in their most recent contest against the Privateers in December of 2019.

The Tigers beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves 61-52 this past Saturday. Guard Adam Miller took over for LSU, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total).

Meanwhile, things were close when New Orleans and the St. Francis (IL) Fighting Saints clashed this past Saturday, but New Orleans ultimately edged out the opposition 65-63.

Their wins bumped LSU to 2-0 and New Orleans to 1-1. In their win, LSU relied heavily on Miller, who had 26 points. New Orleans will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.