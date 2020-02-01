Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch LSU vs. Ole Miss basketball game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ LSU
Current Records: Ole Miss 10-10; LSU 16-4
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between the #22 LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels at noon ET today at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is currently enjoying a nine-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
LSU had enough points to win and then some against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, taking their game 90-76. LSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Emmitt Williams, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards, and forward Trendon Watford, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 83-82 to the Auburn Tigers. Ole Miss' defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Devontae Shuler, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
LSU is now 16-4 while the Rebels sit at 10-10. LSU is 12-3 after wins this year, and Ole Miss is 3-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LSU have won four out of their last five games against Ole Miss.
- Jan 18, 2020 - LSU 80 vs. Ole Miss 76
- Jan 15, 2019 - LSU 83 vs. Ole Miss 69
- Feb 10, 2018 - LSU 82 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Feb 14, 2017 - Ole Miss 96 vs. LSU 76
- Jan 13, 2016 - LSU 90 vs. Ole Miss 81
-
