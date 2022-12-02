Who's Playing

Texas-Arlington @ LSU

Current Records: Texas-Arlington 4-4; LSU 6-1

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will look to defend their home court Friday against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET. LSU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Wofford Terriers 78-75. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Wofford made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. LSU can attribute much of their success to guard Adam Miller, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Miller hadn't helped his team much against the Kansas State Wildcats last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Texas-Arlington was completely in charge on Monday, breezing past the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets 99-41 at home.

This next game looks promising for LSU, who are favored by a full 19 points. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 6-1 and the Mavericks to 4-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 19-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.