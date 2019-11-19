Watch LSU vs. UMBC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

LSU (home) vs. UMBC (away)

Current Records: LSU 2-1; UMBC 4-0

What to Know

LSU's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, LSU took down the Nicholls State Colonels 75-65 on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for the Tigers than G Skylar Mays, who really brought his A game. He had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, UMBC didn't have too much trouble with the Georgian Court Lions as they won 60-48.

This next game looks promising for LSU, who are favored by a full 17 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped LSU to 2-1 and UMBC to 4-0. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers rank 30th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season. The Retrievers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 29th most points per game in the league at 84.5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 17-point favorite against the Retrievers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.