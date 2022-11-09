Who's Playing

UMKC @ LSU

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will face off against the UMKC Kangaroos at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU went 22-12 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 59-54 to the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round. UMKC was 19-12 last season and is coming off of a 59-56 defeat against the Lincoln (MO) Blue Tigers on Monday.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers were fifth best in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 17.8 on average. But the Kangaroos ranked 28th in college basketball in turnovers per game, closing the year with only 10.5 on average (top 9%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

LSU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Kangaroos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.