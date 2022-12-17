Who's Playing

Winthrop @ LSU

Current Records: Winthrop 5-6; LSU 9-1

What to Know

The LSU Tigers will take on the Winthrop Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. The Tigers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The North Carolina Central Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday LSU proved too difficult a challenge. LSU beat North Carolina Central 67-57. LSU can attribute much of their success to forward Derek Fountain, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Winthrop and the Furman Paladins on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Winthrop falling 82-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

LSU's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Winthrop's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if Winthrop bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.