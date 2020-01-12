WATCH: LSU's Skylar Mays hits game-winning buzzer beater to defeat Mississippi State
The Tigers gave up the lead late, but took it back when it mattered most
LSU defeated Mississippi State in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, hitting a buzzer-beating jumper as time expired to go ahead 60-59. Tigers guard Skylar Mays delivered the dagger by going coast-to-coast and pulling up from just inside the 3-point line near the left elbow.
Mays hadn't hit a single basket in the second half, but finished with 11 points thanks to this shot.
LSU led for most of the first half and took a 30-22 lead into halftime, but Mississippi State made it interesting in the final 20 minutes. It took the lead with 14:22 remaining in the game and led by as many as nine points before LSU responded with a late surge. LSU closed on a 15-6 run that culminated with Mays' clincher.
LSU got big performances from sophomore forward Emmitt Williams and junior guard Charles Manning Jr., who scored 17 and 15 points, respectively. Javonte Smart scored 8 points. For Mississippi State, Nick Weatherspoon led the way with 14 points. Reggie Perry added 13 points and 15 boards.
It's a huge win for LSU that keeps it on pace in the top of the SEC standings. Undefeated Auburn improved to 3-0 in league play Saturday while Kentucky also improved to 3-0. After the weekend, there's a three-way tie atop the standings with LSU still amongst that trio thanks to the late-game heroics.
