Who's Playing
New Hamp. @ Maine
Current Records: New Hamp. 7-8; Maine 6-9
What to Know
Get ready for an America East battle as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cross Insurance Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Maine winning the first 71-64 at home and New Hamp. taking the second 73-61.
The Vermont Catamounts typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. New Hamp. beat Vermont 67-60.
Meanwhile, Maine came up short against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Sunday, falling 91-83.
New Hamp. is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with New Hamp., who are 6-7 against the spread.
New Hamp.'s win brought them up to 7-8 while Maine's defeat pulled them down to 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Black Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
Odds
The Black Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Hamp. have won ten out of their last 14 games against Maine.
- Jan 26, 2022 - New Hamp. 73 vs. Maine 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Maine 71 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Jan 03, 2021 - New Hamp. 62 vs. Maine 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Maine 59 vs. New Hamp. 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - New Hamp. 77 vs. Maine 70
- Jan 08, 2020 - New Hamp. 57 vs. Maine 51
- Mar 05, 2019 - New Hamp. 60 vs. Maine 53
- Feb 03, 2019 - Maine 62 vs. New Hamp. 53
- Feb 08, 2018 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Maine 56
- Jan 24, 2018 - Maine 69 vs. New Hamp. 68
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Hamp. 64 vs. Maine 51
- Jan 19, 2017 - New Hamp. 74 vs. Maine 63
- Feb 08, 2016 - New Hamp. 88 vs. Maine 75
- Jan 18, 2016 - New Hamp. 99 vs. Maine 91