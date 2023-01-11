Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Maine

Current Records: New Hamp. 7-8; Maine 6-9

What to Know

Get ready for an America East battle as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cross Insurance Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Maine winning the first 71-64 at home and New Hamp. taking the second 73-61.

The Vermont Catamounts typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. New Hamp. beat Vermont 67-60.

Meanwhile, Maine came up short against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Sunday, falling 91-83.

New Hamp. is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with New Hamp., who are 6-7 against the spread.

New Hamp.'s win brought them up to 7-8 while Maine's defeat pulled them down to 6-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Hamp. has only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Black Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Odds

The Black Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Hamp. have won ten out of their last 14 games against Maine.