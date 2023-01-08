Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Maine

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 3-11; Maine 6-8

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders are even-steven against one another since January of 2021 (2-2), but not for long. Maine and the Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Memorial Gym(Maine). The teams split their matchups last year, with New Jersey Tech winning the first 69-66 at home and Maine taking the second 65-61.

Maine was close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 72-70 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for New Jersey Tech as they fell 67-64 to UMass Lowell last week.

The Black Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine

Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maine and New Jersey Tech both have two wins in their last four games.