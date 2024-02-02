Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Quinnipiac 16-4, Manhattan 5-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Manhattan will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Draddy Gymnasium. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Manhattan can finally bid farewell to their ten-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They walked away with an 84-78 victory over the Purple Eagles. Manhattan's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Sunday. They skirted past the Stags 66-64.

The Jaspers' win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-13. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Manhattan lost to the Bobcats at home by a decisive 76-59 margin when the teams last played back in January. Will Manhattan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Quinnipiac is a solid 7-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Manhattan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.