St. Peter's Peacocks @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: St. Peter's 8-5, Manhattan 4-10

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Manhattan is heading back home. The Manhattan Jaspers and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium.

While it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Manhattan was not quite Rider's equal in the second half on Friday. The Jaspers took a 71-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncs. Manhattan has not had much luck with Rider recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 70-64.

The Jaspers bumped their record down to 4-10 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the Peacocks, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Manhattan strolled past St. Peter's in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 68-52. Will Manhattan repeat their success, or does St. Peter's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

St. Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.