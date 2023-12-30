Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Wagner 5-6, Manhattan 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Wagner, who comes in off a win.

Wagner scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Griffins 98-49 at home. That looming 98-49 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Wagner yet this season.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 77-71 to the Hawks.

The Seahawks' win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Jaspers, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-6.

While only Wagner took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Manhattan is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Manhattan is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.