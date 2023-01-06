Who's Playing
Canisius @ Manhattan
Current Records: Canisius 2-11; Manhattan 4-9
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 6 at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Manhattan winning the first 80-75 at home and the Golden Griffins taking the second 77-70.
Canisius was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 64-60 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.
Meanwhile, the Jaspers received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 84-65 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Canisius is expected to win a tight contest Friday. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Canisius at 2-11 and Manhattan at 4-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Jaspers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 51st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Griffins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Canisius have won seven out of their last 11 games against Manhattan.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 70
- Jan 16, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Canisius 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - Canisius 57 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 03, 2020 - Manhattan 71 vs. Canisius 67
- Mar 08, 2019 - Canisius 69 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 17, 2019 - Manhattan 70 vs. Canisius 65
- Jan 19, 2018 - Canisius 68 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Canisius 78 vs. Manhattan 64
- Dec 02, 2016 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 76
- Jan 15, 2016 - Canisius 65 vs. Manhattan 62
- Jan 07, 2016 - Manhattan 94 vs. Canisius 86