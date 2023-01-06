Who's Playing

Canisius @ Manhattan

Current Records: Canisius 2-11; Manhattan 4-9

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 6 at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Manhattan winning the first 80-75 at home and the Golden Griffins taking the second 77-70.

Canisius was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 64-60 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 84-65 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Canisius is expected to win a tight contest Friday. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Canisius at 2-11 and Manhattan at 4-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Jaspers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 51st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Odds

The Golden Griffins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Canisius have won seven out of their last 11 games against Manhattan.