Who's Playing

Niagara @ Manhattan

Current Records: Niagara 9-5; Manhattan 4-10

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers lost both of their matches to the Niagara Purple Eagles last season on scores of 63-72 and 74-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Jaspers will stay at home another game and welcome Niagara at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 8 at Draddy Gymnasium. The Purple Eagles should still be feeling good after a win, while Manhattan will be looking to get back in the win column.

Manhattan came up short against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday, falling 64-57.

Meanwhile, Niagara bagged a 77-69 victory over the Fairfield Stags on Friday.

Manhattan is now 4-10 while Niagara sits at 9-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaspers are stumbling into the game with the 36th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. The Purple Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manhattan have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.