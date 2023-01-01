Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Manhattan
Current Records: Quinnipiac 9-5; Manhattan 4-8
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaspers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Quinnipiac winning the first 90-73 on the road and Manhattan taking the second 83-66.
Manhattan came up short against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Friday, falling 67-57.
Meanwhile, Quinnipiac came up short against the Siena Saints on Friday, falling 83-76.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
Series History
Manhattan have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Manhattan 83 vs. Quinnipiac 66
- Dec 05, 2021 - Quinnipiac 90 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 09, 2021 - Manhattan 45 vs. Quinnipiac 42
- Jan 08, 2021 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Manhattan 79
- Feb 09, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Manhattan 69 vs. Quinnipiac 57
- Mar 03, 2019 - Manhattan 62 vs. Quinnipiac 58
- Jan 03, 2019 - Quinnipiac 63 vs. Manhattan 59
- Feb 25, 2018 - Manhattan 92 vs. Quinnipiac 86
- Feb 15, 2018 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Manhattan 70
- Feb 19, 2017 - Manhattan 95 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Manhattan 72
- Feb 21, 2016 - Manhattan 63 vs. Quinnipiac 59
- Feb 11, 2016 - Manhattan 84 vs. Quinnipiac 77