Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Manhattan

Current Records: Quinnipiac 9-5; Manhattan 4-8

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaspers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Quinnipiac winning the first 90-73 on the road and Manhattan taking the second 83-66.

Manhattan came up short against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Friday, falling 67-57.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac came up short against the Siena Saints on Friday, falling 83-76.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manhattan have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.

  • Feb 13, 2022 - Manhattan 83 vs. Quinnipiac 66
  • Dec 05, 2021 - Quinnipiac 90 vs. Manhattan 73
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Manhattan 45 vs. Quinnipiac 42
  • Jan 08, 2021 - Quinnipiac 84 vs. Manhattan 79
  • Feb 09, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Quinnipiac 63
  • Jan 16, 2020 - Manhattan 69 vs. Quinnipiac 57
  • Mar 03, 2019 - Manhattan 62 vs. Quinnipiac 58
  • Jan 03, 2019 - Quinnipiac 63 vs. Manhattan 59
  • Feb 25, 2018 - Manhattan 92 vs. Quinnipiac 86
  • Feb 15, 2018 - Quinnipiac 71 vs. Manhattan 70
  • Feb 19, 2017 - Manhattan 95 vs. Quinnipiac 74
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Manhattan 72
  • Feb 21, 2016 - Manhattan 63 vs. Quinnipiac 59
  • Feb 11, 2016 - Manhattan 84 vs. Quinnipiac 77