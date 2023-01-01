Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Manhattan

Current Records: Quinnipiac 9-5; Manhattan 4-8

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaspers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in an MAAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Quinnipiac winning the first 90-73 on the road and Manhattan taking the second 83-66.

Manhattan came up short against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Friday, falling 67-57.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac came up short against the Siena Saints on Friday, falling 83-76.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manhattan have won nine out of their last 14 games against Quinnipiac.