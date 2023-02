Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Manhattan

Current Records: St. Peter's 9-13; Manhattan 8-14

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers are 3-11 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Jaspers and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Draddy Gymnasium. St. Peter's will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Manhattan and the Rider Broncs on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Manhattan falling 67-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare on Friday, taking the contest 67-56.

Manhattan's loss took them down to 8-14 while St. Peter's' victory pulled them up to 9-13. We'll see if the Jaspers can steal St. Peter's' luck or if St. Peter's records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Series History

St. Peter's have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Manhattan.