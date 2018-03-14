Watch March Madness games online: How to stream the 2018 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament officially started on Tuesday with two of the four play-in games taking place in Dayton, Ohio, with St. Bonaventure and Radford reserving their seats in the Round of 64. Wednesday night will feature the final two play-in games before Thursday's first round action as Texas Southern faces NC Central and Syracuse plays Arizona State.

As always, the first round of the Big Dance will begin in the middle of a workday -- find the <strong>full schedule here</strong> -- starting with No. 10 Oklahoma facing No. 7 Rhode Island at 12:15 p.m. ET Thursday on CBS. So if you're looking to waste away on your lunch hour, or simply looking to avoid work altogether (we won't tell!), we've got all the details on <strong>how to watch that game</strong> and all the tournament action streaming live to your computer, smartphone or tablet below.

Viewing Information

TV : CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV



: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV Stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT and truTV games require login information; CBS games are free)

March Madness Live (TBS, TNT and truTV games require login information; CBS games are free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Note: CBS games are free on mobile and desktop but unavailable on over the top devices unless viewed through CBS All Access. Games on Turner require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.

If you haven't yet filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket, you can print off an official CBS Sports bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here. Or you can fill out a bracket online and participate in CBS Sports' Bracket Games by creating a pool and challenging your office mates, family or friends.

The deadline to submit your final bracket is Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET -- just before Oklahoma-Rhode Island. So get to steppin' before it's too late!