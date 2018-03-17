Watch March Madness online: Stream NCAA Tournament 2018 for free
The second round gets underway on Saturday and runs through Sunday night
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
This is officially the maddest that March Madness has ever been. No, literally. A No. 16 seed had never upset a No. 1 seed until UMBC's dominating win over Virginia on Friday. If that's not a reason to watch the second round starting on Saturday, we don't know what is.
Find the full schedule of games here. So if you're looking to waste away on your lunch hour, or simply looking to avoid work altogether (we won't tell!), we've got all the details on how to watch that game and all the tournament action streaming live to your computer, smartphone or tablet below.
Viewing Information
- TV: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT and truTV games require login information; CBS games are free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Note: CBS games are free on mobile and desktop but unavailable on over the top devices unless viewed through CBS All Access. Games on Turner require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.
If you haven't yet filled out your NCAA Tournament bracket, you can print off an official CBS Sports bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here. At CBSSports.com, you can start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
So don't worry if your bracket's busted ... you could still be a big winner.
-
Expert Brackets for NCAA Tournament
See how our CBS Sports experts have fared so far in the NCAA Tournament
-
Printable bracket for March Madness
Print a new bracket here if your previous bracket already blew up after all of the first-round...
-
Podcast: How big is UMBC upset of UVA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed for the first t...
-
March Madness tip times, TV schedule
Your guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and t...
-
2018 NCAA Tournament: Odds and picks
Take a look at the odds Las Vegas set for each school in the tournament
-
Porter's Missouri career surely over
Freshman's career spanned one regular-season game, an SEC tournament loss and Friday's NCAA...