Watch March Madness 2018 online: Stream NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games for free
We've reached the Sweet 16, so make sure you know how to watch online
The 2018 NCAA Tournament has been a cycle of upsets, it seems. But we're getting to the point where the big dogs usually prevail. Make sure you don't miss a second of action, even when you're away from your TV, with our guide telling you how to watch March Madness online.
Find the full schedule of games here. So if you're looking to waste away on your lunch hour, or simply looking to avoid work altogether (we won't tell!), learn how to get all the tournament action streaming live to your computer, smartphone or tablet below.
Viewing Information
- TV: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
- Stream: March Madness Live (TBS, TNT and truTV games require login information; CBS games are free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Note: CBS games are free on mobile and desktop but unavailable on over the top devices unless viewed through CBS All Access. Games on Turner require a cable account outside of a three-hour preview window.
