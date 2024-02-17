Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Marist and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Marist is up 34-31 over the Golden Griffins.
Marist entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Canisius step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Canisius Golden Griffins @ Marist Red Foxes
Current Records: Canisius 9-14, Marist 13-9
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 16th at McCann Center. Canisius is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.
Even though Canisius has not done well against the Gaels recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Golden Griffins snuck past the Gaels with a 73-69 win. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Canisius did.
Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Broncs 77-62.
The Golden Griffins' win bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Red Foxes, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season.
Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Red Foxes will need to find a way to close that gap.
Canisius is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Odds
Marist is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 134 points.
Series History
Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.
- Jan 28, 2024 - Marist 80 vs. Canisius 71
- Feb 05, 2023 - Marist 75 vs. Canisius 67
- Jan 13, 2023 - Marist 76 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 03, 2022 - Canisius 78 vs. Marist 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Marist 71 vs. Canisius 70
- Dec 12, 2020 - Marist 56 vs. Canisius 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Canisius 85 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 02, 2020 - Canisius 66 vs. Marist 65
- Feb 04, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Canisius 71