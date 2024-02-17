Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Marist and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Marist is up 34-31 over the Golden Griffins.

Marist entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Canisius step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Canisius 9-14, Marist 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Canisius Golden Griffins and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 16th at McCann Center. Canisius is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Even though Canisius has not done well against the Gaels recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Golden Griffins snuck past the Gaels with a 73-69 win. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Canisius did.

Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Broncs 77-62.

The Golden Griffins' win bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Red Foxes, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Red Foxes will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Marist is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.