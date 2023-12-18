Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-6, Marist 6-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Md.-E. Shore Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Marist Red Foxes at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at McCann Center.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Md.-E. Shore and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 93-61 defeat at the hands of the Wolfpack last Wednesday. Md.-E. Shore found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.7% worse than the opposition.

Md.-E. Shore's defeat came about despite a quality game from Troy Hupstead, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hupstead has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Marist waltzed into their matchup Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 63-53 victory over the Big Green.

The Hawks bumped their record down to 2-6 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.0 points per game. As for the Red Foxes, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.

Md.-E. Shore was able to grind out a solid win over Marist when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 70-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Md.-E. Shore since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.