What to Know

Niagara and Marist are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCann Center. Marist took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Niagara, who comes in off a win.

Niagara had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 66-59 victory over the Saints on Thursday. The win was just what Niagara needed coming off of a 91-72 loss in their prior contest.

Niagara relied on the efforts of Braxton Bayless, who scored 14 points, and Harlan Obioha, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds. Obioha didn't help Niagara's cause all that much against Syracuse back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes couldn't handle the Bobcats on Thursday and fell 73-64. Marist has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Purple Eagles now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Red Foxes, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-12 record this season.

Niagara was able to grind out a solid win over Marist in their previous meeting back in January, winning 67-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Niagara since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marist and Niagara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.