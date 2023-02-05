Who's Playing
Canisius @ Marist
Current Records: Canisius 5-16; Marist 7-14
What to Know
The Marist Red Foxes and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at McCann Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Red Foxes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-66 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Canisius was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 76-73 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.
The losses put Marist at 7-14 and Canisius at 5-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Marist has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Canisius has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York
Series History
Canisius have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Marist.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Marist 76 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 03, 2022 - Canisius 78 vs. Marist 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Marist 71 vs. Canisius 70
- Dec 12, 2020 - Marist 56 vs. Canisius 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Canisius 85 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 02, 2020 - Canisius 66 vs. Marist 65
- Feb 04, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Canisius 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Canisius 75 vs. Marist 72
- Feb 25, 2018 - Canisius 98 vs. Marist 74
- Feb 02, 2018 - Canisius 73 vs. Marist 67
- Mar 02, 2017 - Canisius 77 vs. Marist 73
- Feb 19, 2017 - Marist 76 vs. Canisius 74
- Jan 14, 2017 - Canisius 91 vs. Marist 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Canisius 92 vs. Marist 83