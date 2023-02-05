Who's Playing

Canisius @ Marist

Current Records: Canisius 5-16; Marist 7-14

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at McCann Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Red Foxes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-66 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Canisius was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 76-73 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The losses put Marist at 7-14 and Canisius at 5-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Marist has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Canisius has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Marist.