Who's Playing

Princeton @ Marist

Current Records: Princeton 1-2; Marist 1-2

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes will take on the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at McCann Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where Princeton won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Red Foxes came up short against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Wednesday, falling 64-54.

Meanwhile, Princeton took their matchup against the UMBC Retrievers on Monday by a conclusive 94-64 score.

Marist is expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Marist against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Marist and the Tigers now sit at an identical 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Foxes have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Princeton's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.60% on the season. We'll see if their 13.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Center -- Poughkeepsie, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Princeton and Marist tied in their last contest.