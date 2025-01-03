Who's Playing

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Creighton Bluejays and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Bluejays are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Creighton is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 152, but even that wound up being too high. They dodged a bullet on Tuesday and finished off St. John's 57-56. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bluejays.

Creighton can attribute much of their success to Ryan Kalkbrenner, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Kalkbrenner has been hot recently, having also posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

Meanwhile, Marquette waltzed into their match on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They put a hurting on the Friars to the tune of 78-50. The Golden Eagles have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season.

Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell were among the main playmakers for Marquette as the former dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten assists and the latter went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against Xavier two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Zaide Lowery was another key player, scoring 11 points along with three steals.

Creighton pushed their record up to 9-5 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Marquette, their victory bumped their record up to 12-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Creighton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Creighton is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Marquette is a big 9.5-point favorite against Creighton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marquette.