Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Kansas 4-0, Marquette 4-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Marquette Golden Eagles at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 21st at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Kansas knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matches -- so hopefully Marquette likes a good challenge.

Kansas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 27 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Silverswords on the road to the tune of 83-56. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 42.5 in Kansas' favor.

Meanwhile, Marquette is still undefeated this season after their game against UCLA on Monday, but UCLA came as close as anyone has to beating them. The Golden Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bruins and snuck past 71-69. 71 seems to be a good number for Marquette as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Marquette's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oso Ighodaro led the charge by scoring 14 points. Tyler Kolek was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 4-0 season records intact.

Kansas will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kansas has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 58.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've nailed 49% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.