Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Notre Dame 4-4, Marquette 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Marquette. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 9:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The pair are strolling into their contests after big wins in their previous games.

Marquette has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Longhorns on Wednesday as the Golden Eagles made off with a 86-65 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you nail ten more threes than your opponent, as Marquette did.

Tyler Kolek was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 28 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Another player making a difference was Kam Jones, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 49 points in their last match, Notre Dame made sure to put some points up on the board against Western Michigan on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish blew past the Broncos 86-65.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Notre Dame to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tae Davis, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Markus Burton, who scored 17 points along with 6 assists.

The Golden Eagles' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.5 points per game. As for the Fighting Irish, the win got them back to even at 4-4.

Marquette and Notre Dame pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As mentioned, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marquette have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Marquette is a big 21-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Marquette won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.