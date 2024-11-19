Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Purdue 4-0, Marquette 4-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

Purdue has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Purdue will face Marquette after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 165.5 points. Purdue came out on top against Alabama by a score of 87-78.

Purdue's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who had 26 points along with eight rebounds. What's more, Kaufman-Renn also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Braden Smith was another key player, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Marquette came tearing into Friday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They secured a 78-74 W over the Terrapins.

Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell were among the main playmakers for Marquette as the former went 10 for 18 en route to 28 points and the latter went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against Central Michigan last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Purdue pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Marquette, their win bumped their record up to an identical 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Purdue hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Purdue is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite against Purdue, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Eagles, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Marquette.